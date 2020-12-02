Paul Wesley Calhoun was born in Grand City, Mo., Feb. 13, 1935, to Percy and Ester (Porter) Calhoun. He passed Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, of complications of Covid-19. He graduated from Grant City School. On June 8, 1955, Paul married Louise Marie Priest.
Paul started out working for Nelson's Trucking and Warin Oil Co. in Mt. Ayr. They later moved to Atlantic in 1967 to become the manager of the Warin Oil Truck Stop for 40 years. Paul also worked for Farmers Cooperative Gas Station until his retirement. For many years, Paul and Louise had a concession stand at the Vais Auction House, where Paul loved making popcorn with his popcorn machine.
Many who knew Paul, knows he loved spending time with family and friends. Paul was a very kind and thoughtful person. He always went out of his way to help someone in need. Paul enjoyed many things in life including playing cards, woodworking, bowling, badminton, ping-pong, pool, and watching Matlock and Perry Mason.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Calhoun Slepski; his parents, Percy and Ester; brothers, Jack (Maryland), Chuck (Mary); sister, Maxine Eckerle.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Terry and Ron Calhoun of Anita; daughter, Saundra Kitzman of Pierre, S.D.; grandchildren Jason (Jen) Calhoun, Aaron (Kristian) Calhoun, Jonathan (KC) Calhoun, Josh (Audrey) Moffit, Jessica (Cody) Barker, Elijah Kitzman, Dora (Robert) Roiser, Sarah Slepski; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Services are to be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements are being held by the staff at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.