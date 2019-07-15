Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Margaret Mailander. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Send Flowers Obituary



The daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Beebe) Rourick, was born Oct. 27, 1919, on the family farm north of Wiota. She graduated from the Atlantic High School and Normal Training in 1940. She then taught country school in northern Cass County until her marriage.

On Dec. 27, 1943, she was united in marriage to Edward Peter Mailander at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wiota. They farmed two miles south of Wiota for 30 years. In 1973, they moved to a farm between Wiota and Anita, building a new home in 1979. Ed died in 1989 and Pearl remained on their acreage until she moved to Atlantic nine years later.

She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic after belonging to parishes in Wiota and Anita where she was an active member in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and an active supporter of the Speech and Debate Clubs at the Anita High School, as well as all things related to her children's schooling. Libraries were her main resources for learning and research and when she became blind, she enjoyed listening to books on tape. Pearl traveled extensively with Ed and continued their tradition after his death, enjoying many trips to the Black Hills in South Dakota and numerous visits to see their children in a variety of states. Her journeys to China, Japan, and Europe with family brought many fascinating stories home with her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Mailander; her parents, Albert and Elizabeth Rourick; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mayme (Mailander) and William Nimm; five brothers and two sisters; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Pearl is survived by her children, Pat Mailander of Atlantic, Tom and wife Paula Mailander of Omaha, Nebraska, Gene and wife Pam Mailander of Fulda, Minn., Teresa and husband Greg Benolkin of Palmer, Alaska, Paul and wife Amy Mailander of Granger, Ind., Jim and wife Karen Mailander of Anita, and Carla and husband Doug Rock of Fairmont, Minn.; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law Nancy and the late Frank Rourick, Mildred Rourick, Dorothy Mailander; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Open visitation will be available on Wednesday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic with Father Trevor Chicoine as celebrant. Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to your preferred charity.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pearl's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at



Pearl Margaret Mailander, 99, a lifelong resident of Cass County, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.The daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Beebe) Rourick, was born Oct. 27, 1919, on the family farm north of Wiota. She graduated from the Atlantic High School and Normal Training in 1940. She then taught country school in northern Cass County until her marriage.On Dec. 27, 1943, she was united in marriage to Edward Peter Mailander at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wiota. They farmed two miles south of Wiota for 30 years. In 1973, they moved to a farm between Wiota and Anita, building a new home in 1979. Ed died in 1989 and Pearl remained on their acreage until she moved to Atlantic nine years later.She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic after belonging to parishes in Wiota and Anita where she was an active member in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and an active supporter of the Speech and Debate Clubs at the Anita High School, as well as all things related to her children's schooling. Libraries were her main resources for learning and research and when she became blind, she enjoyed listening to books on tape. Pearl traveled extensively with Ed and continued their tradition after his death, enjoying many trips to the Black Hills in South Dakota and numerous visits to see their children in a variety of states. Her journeys to China, Japan, and Europe with family brought many fascinating stories home with her.She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Mailander; her parents, Albert and Elizabeth Rourick; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mayme (Mailander) and William Nimm; five brothers and two sisters; along with brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.Pearl is survived by her children, Pat Mailander of Atlantic, Tom and wife Paula Mailander of Omaha, Nebraska, Gene and wife Pam Mailander of Fulda, Minn., Teresa and husband Greg Benolkin of Palmer, Alaska, Paul and wife Amy Mailander of Granger, Ind., Jim and wife Karen Mailander of Anita, and Carla and husband Doug Rock of Fairmont, Minn.; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law Nancy and the late Frank Rourick, Mildred Rourick, Dorothy Mailander; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Open visitation will be available on Wednesday, July 17 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m., at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic with Father Trevor Chicoine as celebrant. Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to your preferred charity.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pearl's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close