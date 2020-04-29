|
|
Peggy Roland, 74, of Atlantic, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Peggy Hight was born on Jan. 26, 1946, in Creston, the daughter of Albert James and Hazel Mildred (Hight) Miller. She grew up alongside her brother, Brian Newell, in Corning; often reminiscing about spending time at her grandparents' farm. She played the saxophone in the Corning High School Band; graduating in the Class of 1964. Following graduation, she became a Bearcat at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo. Peggy shared with her family that she and her girlfriends often times pushed the limits with the dorm mother; whether it be sneaking out or sneaking friends in. She graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1968.
In 1967, while back home for the weekend her brother, Brian was working on one of her classmate's cars and was able to set the couple up on a date. Boyd Roland admitted he always liked her but never had the courage to ask; he may have been one of the "sneakers" into the dorm. On Aug. 23, 1969, the couple was united in marriage. She and Boyd lived at the Cherry Hill (now Valley View) Apartments for one year before purchasing their home on 18th where they lived for over 45 years. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, getting together with friends and plane trips. One of their most memorable excursions was one they took to the Bahamas.
Peggy accepted her first teaching job at Jackson Elementary in Atlantic. She always impressed herself that she remembered everything about her first class, not just their names, but the colors of their clothes too. Peggy was at Jackson Elementary until it closed; moving to Washington Elementary in 1996. She taught third grade for her entire 40-year career. Teaching wasn't a job to her; it was her passion. Peggy had a special place in her heart for each of her students. Anytime her own kids were out and about they often heard, "She was my favorite teacher, she was the best." She and her fellow teachers made many great memories, and they all knew of the special sister-like friendship Peggy and Nancy Christensen shared. They were the Dynamic Duo . . . or Lucy and Ethel; from pulling pranks and playing jokes to starting the ongoing tradition of the Thanksgiving Feast. Her family was always grateful that the Jackson teachers card club continued to visit Peggy for a game or two, while she was in the care center.
She was an avid, at times competitive (maybe all the time), card player; Pitch, 500, and Peanuts with her grandkids being a few of her favorites. She looked forward to her Sunday trips to the casino with Darci to play the penny slots. Peggy could be a "little" sarcastic at times and her laugh was one you didn't forget; it was loud and carried a long way.
There aren't enough words to describe how thankful Darci and Clint are for the wonderful and caring mother she was. Clint always knew that no matter what sporting activity he had going on she would be there to cheer him on. Darci appreciated the many hours she spent helping her study to be an RN; so much so that she could have been one too. Darci and Clint always appreciated her encouragement and that even when they were in trouble, she always used it as a learning experience; as a teacher would. Peggy's stubborn spirit instilled in her kids that they could do anything they set their mind to "and never let anyone tell you differently." She taught them to be independent and have the inner drive to reach their goals. When she became a grandmother none of this changed, except she could spoil them rotten and then send them home with a big smile on her face!
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Darci RaNae (Jeff Myers) Young of Atlantic; son, Boyd Clinton (Karmen) Roland of Atlantic; grandchildren, Travis (fiancé, Kaley Ladd) Young of Atlantic, Breanna (Sam Rooker) Roland of Council Bluffs, Derek Roland of Council Bluffs, Bailey Roland of Atlantic, Nick (Lynn Zimmerman) of Atlantic, Eric (Taylor) Renner of Ozark, Mo., and Madelyn Myers of Atlantic; great-grandchildren, Delilah and Wade Renner of Atlantic; sister-in-law, Bertha Miller; brother-in-law, Charles (Coral) Roland; and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Hazel Miller; husband, Boyd Roland; and her brother, Brian Miller.
Open visitation will be held from 10?a.m. – 6?p.m., Thursday, April 30 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family service will he held with burial at the Atlantic Cemetery.
A drive through visitation at Washington Elementary School, 500 East 14th Street, Atlantic, will begin when the school bell rings at 11?a.m., Friday, May 1. (Peggy always insisted that her funeral was to be held at 11?a.m. so that teachers could get the whole day off!) We ask that you approach the school from the east using Olive and 14th Streets. You will enter the first driveway and proceed west in the same flow of traffic that is observed during normal school pickup and drop-off. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE YOUR CARS. The family will be outside to greet you from a proper distance. When exiting the school please turn right heading west on 14th Street. We ask that you sign the guest register at open visitation or at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
In honor of Peggy's 40 years of teaching the family asks you consider a donation of school supplies. These can be brought to either the open or drive thru visitation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Peggy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020