Philip "Flip" Seddon, 71, of Atlantic, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service is pending.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Philip's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 16, 2020.