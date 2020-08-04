Philip Weidner

Philip Marvin Weidner, 70, of Marne, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Phil Weidner was born Nov. 23, 1949, to Otto and Esther (Pullmann) Weidner in Crofton, Neb. He was the third of four children.
Growing up, Phil moved to Colorado as an infant, and then to Marion, S.D. at the age of 5. He attended and graduated from Marion Community School in 1968. He then served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971, and was stationed at Spangdahlem, Germany, on a missile base.
Phil married Wanda Johnk on Sept. 4, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. They have five children, Karyn, Julie, Bryan, Sheri and Kristi.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Phil served on the Board of Stewarts, was also an usher, and youth counselor with Wanda.
Phil was a proud EMT and a member of the Marne Fire Department for 25 plus years. He also worked at John Deere, Wayne Feeds, Camblin's, Glacier, and Medivac Ambulance. Many hobbies include hunting, fishing, woodworking, and coaching little girls' softball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Esther; brother, Joel; granddaughter, Grace Miranda; and son-in-law, Ryan Miranda.
Phil loved his family and is survived by his loving wife Wanda; five children, Karyn (Jamie) Joyce of Atlantic, Julie (Kevin) St. John of Anita, Bryan (Misty) Weidner of Minden, Sheri (Chad) Kinzie of Bondurant, Kristi Miranda of Dedham; grandchildren, Heather (Kurtis) Hoffman, Nick Joyce, Matt St. John, Emma Joyce, Brody Weidner, Tyler Weidner, Owen Kinzie, Bralynne Kinzie, Issabelle Miranda, and Henry Miranda, and one great-granddaughter, Alexa Hoffman; siblings, Elizabeth (Jim) Last of Weatherford, Texas, and Robert Weidner of Durant, Wis.; in-laws, Wayne (Jane) Johnk of Walnut, Nancy (Allan) Brandhoij of Bradgate, and Larry (Ann) Johnk of Walnut. He also left behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and family friends.
Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic with a burial to follow at Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.