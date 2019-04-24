Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Schaberg. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Schaberg, 92, of Atlantic, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic.

Phillip was born on April 11, 1927, in Taylor, Mo. the son of Edwin and Florence (Wagy) Schaberg. He spent his early childhood in Missouri, and the family later made Plainville, Ill. home. Phil attended school through the eighth grade; leaving due to the hardship the loss of his father placed on the family. At the age of 16, he starting work as a trucker. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945, and was stationed in the Philippines during WWII.

On Aug. 17, 1947, he was united in marriage to Alice Myrtle Hess in Quincy, Ill. The couple was blessed with four children, Mark, Vickie, Marcia and Alan. A few years after their marriage they moved to Washington, Iowa, and Phil started his 41-year career at Moorman's Feed Company. In 1954, the family made Atlantic, home when Moorman's opened a new warehouse. While working there he delivered feed all over southwest Iowa; knowing the area like the back of his hand.

He and Alice enjoyed the many trips they went on after retirement; starting out in a camper and later finding their second home in Estero, Fla. The couple loved the chances they had to share music; whether it was at church or with family. His children will remember all the fun times that included go-kart rides and many memorable vacations. Phil was a fixer and could often be found working on his own vehicles or tractors. He had an interest in antique cars and tractors; his 1949 Chevy and Allis-Chalmers being his favorites to take in parades. His interest in tractors also led to him enjoying antique tractor pulling. In retirement, he also was an avid wood worker and looked forward to planting his large garden. He was a very generous person and this was evident in the passion he showed for his family. They were the light of his world so much so that he took time while driving the truck or before going to sleep at night to pray for each and every family member from his kids on.

Phil is survived by his children, Mark (Connie) Schaberg of Easton, Pa., Vickie (Bruce) Rhoads of Lewis, Marcia (Scott) Mueller of Council Bluffs, and Alan (Coleen) Schaberg of Casper, Wyo.; grandchildren, Todd (Laurie) Schaberg of Va., Kirk (Stacy) Schaberg of Pa., Matthew (Krista) Knuth of Wis., Martha (Jesse) Grosshans of Nebraska, Beau Stuetelberg of Ore., Mitch (Denise) Rhoads, Rick (Paula) Rhoads, Joey (Jennifer) Rhoads, Troy Rhoads, all of Colorado, Allison (Joey) Maher of Iowa and Justin (Lyndsey) Shaw of Iowa, Jenny (Erik) Mickelson of Colorado, Joshua Schaberg of WY and Leah (Jamie) Shaull of Wis.; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Bill Denum and Marvin Lease; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Dorothy) Heine, Morgan (Betty) Schaberg, William (Jane) Schaberg, and Martha Lease; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Alberta (Harvey) Ahern, Josephine (Russell) Scott, Marjorie (Paul) Lovelace and Frances Denum.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 26 at First Assembly of God in Atlantic. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, starting at 9 a.m., Friday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Phil's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Phillip Schaberg, 92, of Atlantic, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic.Phillip was born on April 11, 1927, in Taylor, Mo. the son of Edwin and Florence (Wagy) Schaberg. He spent his early childhood in Missouri, and the family later made Plainville, Ill. home. Phil attended school through the eighth grade; leaving due to the hardship the loss of his father placed on the family. At the age of 16, he starting work as a trucker. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945, and was stationed in the Philippines during WWII.On Aug. 17, 1947, he was united in marriage to Alice Myrtle Hess in Quincy, Ill. The couple was blessed with four children, Mark, Vickie, Marcia and Alan. A few years after their marriage they moved to Washington, Iowa, and Phil started his 41-year career at Moorman's Feed Company. In 1954, the family made Atlantic, home when Moorman's opened a new warehouse. While working there he delivered feed all over southwest Iowa; knowing the area like the back of his hand.He and Alice enjoyed the many trips they went on after retirement; starting out in a camper and later finding their second home in Estero, Fla. The couple loved the chances they had to share music; whether it was at church or with family. His children will remember all the fun times that included go-kart rides and many memorable vacations. Phil was a fixer and could often be found working on his own vehicles or tractors. He had an interest in antique cars and tractors; his 1949 Chevy and Allis-Chalmers being his favorites to take in parades. His interest in tractors also led to him enjoying antique tractor pulling. In retirement, he also was an avid wood worker and looked forward to planting his large garden. He was a very generous person and this was evident in the passion he showed for his family. They were the light of his world so much so that he took time while driving the truck or before going to sleep at night to pray for each and every family member from his kids on.Phil is survived by his children, Mark (Connie) Schaberg of Easton, Pa., Vickie (Bruce) Rhoads of Lewis, Marcia (Scott) Mueller of Council Bluffs, and Alan (Coleen) Schaberg of Casper, Wyo.; grandchildren, Todd (Laurie) Schaberg of Va., Kirk (Stacy) Schaberg of Pa., Matthew (Krista) Knuth of Wis., Martha (Jesse) Grosshans of Nebraska, Beau Stuetelberg of Ore., Mitch (Denise) Rhoads, Rick (Paula) Rhoads, Joey (Jennifer) Rhoads, Troy Rhoads, all of Colorado, Allison (Joey) Maher of Iowa and Justin (Lyndsey) Shaw of Iowa, Jenny (Erik) Mickelson of Colorado, Joshua Schaberg of WY and Leah (Jamie) Shaull of Wis.; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Bill Denum and Marvin Lease; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth (Dorothy) Heine, Morgan (Betty) Schaberg, William (Jane) Schaberg, and Martha Lease; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Alberta (Harvey) Ahern, Josephine (Russell) Scott, Marjorie (Paul) Lovelace and Frances Denum.Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 26 at First Assembly of God in Atlantic. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church, starting at 9 a.m., Friday.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Phil's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close