Phillip Weidner

Philip Marvin Weidner, 70, of Marne, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, with a burial to follow at Brighton Township Cemetery in Marne.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.