Phyllis Hancock
Phyllis Hancock, 89, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Visitation, with the family present, will be from 2 – 5 p.m., Sunday, July 5 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 6 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at the Atlantic Cemetery.
The family has requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.
Survivors include her husband, David Hancock.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Phyllis' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
