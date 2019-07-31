|
Phyllis Sponsler, 84, of Griswold, died July 28, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold. Burial will be held in the Griswold Cemetery at a later date. The family will greet friends on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ in Griswold. Memorials are preferred to the Central Church of Christ Building Fund.
Survivors include her husband Joe Sponsler of Griswold.
The Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 31, 2019