Ralph Earl Akers, 65, of Murray, and formerly of Anita, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Murray, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
Ralph was born June 26, 1955, to Dalbert and Naomi (LeRette) Akers in Manning. He attended and graduated from the Anita High School in 1973.
He worked several jobs in his youth as a welder and equipment operator. For the majority of his life, his passion was driving a semi over the road. He moved to Murray, where he raised all his children into adulthood.
Ralph found his true calling once he became a grandfather, affectionally known as "Papa." He enjoyed collecting items and tinkering in his workshop but found the most enjoyment out of hunting and fishing with his family. Among various family holidays and events, Ralph especially took pride in hosting an annual Fourth of July get together where his family lit fireworks and enjoyed an endless array of food, drinks and love.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Gordon.
Ralph is survived by two sons, Brian (Cathy) Akers and Terry (Amy) Scroggie; two daughters, Kimberly (special friend Chris) and Angela Frohwein (fiancé Mark); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tim (Karla) Akers, John (Linda) Akers and Mitchell Akers; special friend, Connie Mack; and friend, Jeff Werner. He was also over the moon excited, knowing he had a twelfth grandchild on the way.
Visitation with family will be on Friday, Aug. 21 at Hockenberry Family Care in Anita from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22 at Hockenberry Family Care in Anita with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
In lieu of flowers, please direct all contributions to the family for a memorial to be determined at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita is overseeing the arrangements. Condolences maybe left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.