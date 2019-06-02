Ralph Henry Simmons, 81, of Wiota, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Ralph was born January 5, 1938, in Jennings County, Ind., the son of William and Alma Jane (Johnson) Simmons. He attended Paris Crossing High School graduating with the class of 1955. He then attended Purdue University in Lafayette, Ind., graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agronomy.
On Oct. 4, 1958, he married Patricia Hughes in North Vernon, Ind. He worked for fertilizer and agronomy companies. In 1974, the family moved to a farm north of Anita, where he worked for the Wayne Feed Co. until he started farming full time. In 2007 he and Patricia retired and moved to Wiota.
Ralph was a Board Member of the Wiota United Methodist Church, a past Cass County Board Supervisor and had been on the Cass County Fair Board.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and conservation.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother, Roger Simmons.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia (Hughes) Simmons of Wiota; children, Robert Simmons of Wiota, Ron (Vicki) Simmons of Sheffield, Richard (Rosemary) Simmons of Ankeny, Roger (Cindy) Simmons of Pekin, Ill., and Robin (Craig) Scholl of Ankeny; grandchildren, Audrey Simmons, Cole Simmons, Miranda Simmons, Kallie Simmons, Devin Simmons, Nikki Simmons, Cheyanne Scholl, Savanna Scholl and Dakota Scholl; and an honorary son, Dave Schwarte.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 at the United Methodist Church in Wiota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Simmons family to designate to charities at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 2, 2019