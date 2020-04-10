|
Ramona Marie (Cordes) Larsen, 89, of Atlantic, passed away April 1, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz.
She was born Nov. 25, 1930, in rural Cumberland, to Richard H. and Wilhelmina (Huhnerkopf) Cordes. Ramona attended country school for eight years and then Atlantic Schools graduating in 1949.
Ramona married Norman "Red" Larsen on Aug. 2, 1949, in Clarinda.
She had been a resident of the Atlantic area her entire life. Ramona worked as a telephone operator and as part of the office staff of the Atlantic Telephone Company. She was also part of the office staff at the Atlantic Public Utilities.
Ramona was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild for over 20 years and was a member of the church circles. She was also a member of Nishna Hills Golf Club.
She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, playing pinochle and bridge, loved music and dancing, wintering in Arizona, and at the age of 69, she was so excited to achieve the golfer's dream of a hole in one while golfing with Red and her brother Alfred at the Dubuque Country Club. Ramona enjoyed a blessed life, full of many adventures and journeys with Red, going across country to visit relatives and friends. This was highlighted by a trip to Germany in 1970, with her mother and daughter, where she met many of her relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Albert Huhnerkopf.
Ramona is survived by her husband of 70 years, Norman "Red" Larsen of Atlantic; a son, Rickey Larsen of Highlands, Texas; a daughter, Debra (Brian) Barlow of Shelley, Idaho; a granddaughter, Kimberly (Ron) Sewald of Ames; two great-granddaughters, Breana and Alissa Sewald; her twin brother, Richard Cordes of Granite Falls, N.C. and a brother, Alfred (Jeannette) Cordes of Dubuque; and her lifelong dearest friend, Corline Henderson who was like a sister to her.
A private family funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic with burial in the Atlantic Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be left to Zion Lutheran Church.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences maybe left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2020