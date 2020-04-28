|
|
Randy "Fingers" Clark, 67, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Randy was born Dec. 1, 1952, in Glendale, Calif., to Chester Delos and Betty Lou Clark. He grew up in the Anaheim and Corona, Calif., area. He graduated from Loara High School in Anaheim, Calif., in 1970.
In 1978, he moved to Atlantic. He first worked at Nishna Hills Golf Course, then, in 1980, he went to work at Mahle, where he was a tool and die operator for 40 years.
On June 26, 1982, he married Sherri Lynn Allen at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, Nev.
He was a member of Nishna Hills Golf Club, where he had been a board member for many years, and he was a member of the Atlantic Elk's Lodge #445.
Randy enjoyed trips to the casino, the Old Market, and enjoyed outings to see family and friends. He was an avid golfer who had four holes in one. He loved going on golf vacations, fishing, and enjoying a good cigar. He was known by his grandchildren as "Grandpa Noodle."
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, George "Mick" Allen and Doris Allen; and a brother-in-law, Michael Allen.
Randy is survived by his wife, Sherri Clark of Atlantic; his children, Jared (Emily) Hall of Savannah, Ga., and Melinda (Ian) Koenig of Evanston, Ill/; grandchildren, June and Graham Hall of Savannah, Ga., and Lukas and Ella Koenig of Evanston, Ill.; a brother, Mark A. (Debi) Clark of Atlantic; a sister, Carolyn Braham of Long Lane, Mo; nieces, Lindsay Allen and Beth Murphy; nephews, Mark Clark, Jon Clark and Adam Karstens; sister and brothers-in-law, Jodi (Paul) Johnson of Gardnerville, Nev. and Patrick Allen and his partner, Richard Stryker of Reno, Nev.; and by many friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2020