Ray Zellmer, 76, of Wiota, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Wiota.
Visitation with the family present will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 18 at Roland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Wiota Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation to the Wiota United Methodist Church or the Cass County 4-H Endowment Fund.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ray's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019