Renee Watson, 63, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, June 14 at Roland Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15 at Roland Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the New Life Church or Gideons International.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Renee's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 12, 2019