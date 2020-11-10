Rhoda Evelyn Karns, 58, of St. Anthony, formerly of Atlantic, died at home on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.
Per the wishes of Rhoda, cremation rites have been accorded and her family and friends will gather to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the ABATE of Iowa Rider Education.
Survivors include her husband, Kim Karns.
Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Rhoda and her family. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com
or call 641-844-1234.