Richard (Rich) A. Bishop, Jr. died in the early morning of Jan. 3, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born in Atlantic on Dec.10, 1951 to parents Richard (Dick) Bishop, Sr and Lois (Juhl) Bishop of Wiota. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Anderson) Bishop; twin daughters, Jennifer and Jessica Bishop of Des Moines; brother, Ken Bishop of Wiota; sisters, Barbara (and Bill) Hirsch of Mineral Point, Wisconsin and Carole Christensen of Adair. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased are is parents, Dick and Lois Bishop of Wiota.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. in Randalia at the United Methodist Church. A catered lunch will follow. There will be a visitation with family on Friday, April 3 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the same church.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 21, 2020