Richard Bishop passed away on Jan. 3, 2020 at his Snow Bird home in The Villages, Fla. The service for to celebrate his life had been postponed due to COVID19, but now a date has been set.
On Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m., we will do a Celebration of Life service on the Bishop acreage (15234 160th Street, Randalia, Iowa) for an outdoor service. Fresh air and social distancing will allow for a safe celebration. Please wear a mask to protect out of respect for those who worry about their health. Dress is casual as Rich was a jean and tee-shirt kind of guy. Bring your own lawn chair! The deck will be used as a platform for the pastor to perform the service, people who wish to share a special remembrance, and to provide music. Those who wish will be given a package of seed to distribute into the flower field. A catered lunch will be served safely by U2 BBQ from Calmer (Rich took pride in his BBQ so this is what Rich would have wanted!).
You may view the obituary on this website: https://beyersfuneralhome.com/runtime.php?Keywords=richard+bishop+&range-start=&range-end=&SiteId=307504&NavigatorId=1470729