Richard 'Dick' F. Marshall, 84, died Aug.10, 2020, in Atlantic. He was born in Lewis on Jan. 7, 1936.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Central Church of Christ, located at 51 Harrison Street in Griswold. Visitation will be immediately preceding the funeral at 10 a.m. with interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund for the Family Life Center at the Central Church of Christ.



Survivors include wife Jo Marshall.

