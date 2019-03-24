Richard L. Foresman, 83, of Perry, formerly of Audubon, died March 22, 2019 at the Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Tuesday, March 25 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019