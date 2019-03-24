Richard L. Foresman

Richard L. Foresman, 83, of Perry, formerly of Audubon, died March 22, 2019 at the Rowley Memorial Masonic Home in Perry.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Tuesday, March 25 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2019
