Richard L. Swolley, Jr., 55, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Open visitation will begin at noon Friday, March 8 at Roland Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. No formal service will be held.
Survivors include his mother, Virginia of Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Rich's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019