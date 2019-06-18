Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Mardesen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Mardesen, 72, son of Vernon and Grace Mardesen, was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Atlantic. He grew up in Elk Horn and graduated from Elk Horn-Kimballton High School in 1965.



On Nov. 30, 1968, Richard was united in marriage with Sara Jane Sander in Elk Horn. Three children were born to this union. They made their home on the family farm west of Elk Horn. Besides farming, Richard also sold feed and made multiple trips to South Dakota to custom buy cattle and contracted hay. During this time Richard was active with the saddle club and a 4H leader.



Richard was a member of Elk Horn Lutheran Church and served on the board at Concerned Inc. for a number of years. He and Sara enjoyed traveling the western United States and made many trips to Las Vegas to watch Professional Bull Riding. Richard was a very selfless and generous man. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.



Even though Richard experienced a period of declining health, he passed away rather unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. He was 72 years, five months and 21 days of age.



Richard is survived by three children: Heath Mardesen and wife Michelle of Oxford; Adam Mardesen of Elk Horn and Katie Schmelzer and husband Tony of Tiffin; four grandchildren: Mary Kate and Timothy Mardesen of Oxford and Hunter and Sam Schmelzer of Tiffin; a sister Sharon Nelson and husband Richard of Omaha, Nebraska, and a sister-in-law Sue Mardesen of Elk Horn; a brother-in-law Terry Sander and wife Neta of Elk Horn; a sister-in-law Carol Bartlett and husband David of Chandler, Arizona; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sara in 2018 and a brother Darrell Mardesen. Condolences may be left at



Visitation will be Tuesday June 18 5-7?p.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn. The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 19, 2?p.m. a the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn.



Officiating will be Reverend Keith Menter. Music will include "Someday I Will Lead The Parade" "Softly And Tenderly" with Darla Hansen, vocalist and Janell Hansen, accompanist.



Casket bearers will be Mary Kate Mardesen, Tim Mardesen, Hunter Schmelzer, Sam Schmelzer, Tony Schmelzer and Jason Schulz. Honorary casket bearers will be Terry Sander, David Bartlett, Richard Nelson.



Interment will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn.



Arrangements are entrusted to Ohde Funeral Home. Memorial donations will be directed to Elk Horn Fire and Rescue. Richard Mardesen, 72, son of Vernon and Grace Mardesen, was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Atlantic. He grew up in Elk Horn and graduated from Elk Horn-Kimballton High School in 1965.On Nov. 30, 1968, Richard was united in marriage with Sara Jane Sander in Elk Horn. Three children were born to this union. They made their home on the family farm west of Elk Horn. Besides farming, Richard also sold feed and made multiple trips to South Dakota to custom buy cattle and contracted hay. During this time Richard was active with the saddle club and a 4H leader.Richard was a member of Elk Horn Lutheran Church and served on the board at Concerned Inc. for a number of years. He and Sara enjoyed traveling the western United States and made many trips to Las Vegas to watch Professional Bull Riding. Richard was a very selfless and generous man. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.Even though Richard experienced a period of declining health, he passed away rather unexpectedly on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. He was 72 years, five months and 21 days of age.Richard is survived by three children: Heath Mardesen and wife Michelle of Oxford; Adam Mardesen of Elk Horn and Katie Schmelzer and husband Tony of Tiffin; four grandchildren: Mary Kate and Timothy Mardesen of Oxford and Hunter and Sam Schmelzer of Tiffin; a sister Sharon Nelson and husband Richard of Omaha, Nebraska, and a sister-in-law Sue Mardesen of Elk Horn; a brother-in-law Terry Sander and wife Neta of Elk Horn; a sister-in-law Carol Bartlett and husband David of Chandler, Arizona; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sara in 2018 and a brother Darrell Mardesen. Condolences may be left at ohdefuneralhome.com Visitation will be Tuesday June 18 5-7?p.m. at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn. The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 19, 2?p.m. a the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn.Officiating will be Reverend Keith Menter. Music will include "Someday I Will Lead The Parade" "Softly And Tenderly" with Darla Hansen, vocalist and Janell Hansen, accompanist.Casket bearers will be Mary Kate Mardesen, Tim Mardesen, Hunter Schmelzer, Sam Schmelzer, Tony Schmelzer and Jason Schulz. Honorary casket bearers will be Terry Sander, David Bartlett, Richard Nelson.Interment will be in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn.Arrangements are entrusted to Ohde Funeral Home. Memorial donations will be directed to Elk Horn Fire and Rescue. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close