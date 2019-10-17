Home

Richard Nissen Obituary
Richard Nissen, 83, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon.
Visitation with the family present will be from noon until the time of the service, Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will take place at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Richard's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019
