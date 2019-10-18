Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Atlantic, IA
Richard Nissen Obituary
Hans Richard Nissen, 83, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Sanford Hospital in Sheldon.
The son of Adolf and Annie Nissen, was born March 12, 1936, in North Bend, Nebraska. He graduated from North Bend High School, and then attended Midland College in Fremont, Neb.. After completing his education, he was employed as a high school teacher and coach in Missouri Valley, then moved to Atlantic where he taught math and coached football, basketball, and track and field until he retired. Both in the classroom and on the field, he touched the lives of many youth.
On July 17, 1960, he was united in marriage to Myrna Louise Karloff in Yutan, Neb. They had three sons: Chris, Mark, and Craig. They made their home first in Missouri Valley, where he taught at the Logan Community Schools for a few years. In 1969, they moved to Atlantic. They continued to enjoy their home in Atlantic before moving to Fremont, Neb. in September of 2017.
Richard was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. He taught Sunday School for many years and served on the church council several times. He was very active in the community and enjoyed serving anyway he could. That included being a member of the Lions Club in Atlantic and delivering Meals-On-Wheels. He enjoyed being outdoors, walking, gardening, hunting, and especially fishing. He loved meeting new people, and often could be found extending his hand and offering his name to everyone around him.
Richard is survived by his sister, Joan Werblow of Omaha, Neb.; his sons: Chris and wife Heidi Nissen of Winter Haven, Fla.; Mark and wife Gemma Nissen of Elk Grove, Ill.; Craig and wife Christen Nissen of Sheldon; his grandchildren: Stefan Nissen, Luis Nissen, Parker Nissen, Carter Nissen, Sam Nissen, and Grayson Nissen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Myrna, his parents, and his brothers Henry, Walter, Bernard, and Edward.
Visitation with the family present will be from noon until time of the service, Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will take place at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to Meals-On-Wheels, the Atlantic Lion's Club, or the Nishna Valley Family YMCA.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Richard's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 18, 2019
