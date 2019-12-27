|
Richard Peterson, 85, of Anita, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home in Anita.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the United Methodist Church in Anita, with the interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Visitation will take place from 5 - 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be designated to the Anita Library, Evergreen Cemetery, or the Methodist Church in Anita.
Survivor include his wife Ann of Anita.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 27, 2019