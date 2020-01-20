|
|
Rick Allen Stone, 67, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.
Rick was born Aug. 10, 1952, in Sioux City, to Marvin and Dorothy (Harris) Stone. He grew up in Sioux City and attended East High School.
In 1969, he joined the US Army. While serving in the Army, he received his GED. After his discharge, he received his associate degree in computer programming.
He married Kathy Renee Oettchen Jan. 1, 1989, in Polk City. After they married, they lived in Sioux City, Onawa, and for the past eight years in Atlantic.
Rick was a heavy equipment operator for several construction companies in Sioux City and before his retirement, he worked for Chris Heuton.
He was a member of the Methodist Church.
Rick enjoyed watching movies, reading, working on various projects in his garage, gardening, and a cup of hot tea. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Dorothy Stone, and his favorite aunt and uncle, Harm and Irene Kruithoff.
Rick is survived by his wife, Kathy Stone of Atlantic; his children, Ricky Stone and his fiancé, Shannon Potts of Sioux City, Daquori (Chris) Koch of Anthon, Nathan Stone of Denver, Colo., Shawn (Melissa) Stone of Ashland, Neb. and Jeremy Stone of Atlantic; grandchildren, Kaiden Stone, Elena Stone, Everly Stone, Alexis Stone, Landen Stone, Skye Koch, Gabe Koch, and Candis Stone; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Aspleaf and Spencer Koch; sisters, Georgia Plum of Sioux City, Kathy (Preston) DeZeuuw of Elk Point, S.D. and Wendy Stone of Sioux City; brothers, Marvin Stone of Sioux City, and Jeff (Shelly) Stone of Sioux City; parents-in-law, Rodger (Linda) Oettchen of Atlantic; brother-in-law, Wade (Theresa) Oettchen of Atlantic; and a niece, Kate Oettchen of Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Military honors will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17 at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020