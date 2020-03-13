|
|
Urbandale
Robert was born April 19, 1984 in Atlantic, the son of Mark and Geneda Clark. He passed away March 12, 2020 in Urbandale.
He graduated from Atlantic High School in 2003, then attended Universal Technical Institute in Houston, Texas. He worked for Ziegler Caterpillar in Des Moines and spent his working career with them until his health issues due to ALS forced his retirement.
He enjoyed hanging out with and helping friends and working on his jeep. He traveled to breweries and enjoyed life. His favorite place to visit was Hawaii.
Rob is survived by his mother, Geneda Clark of Marcola, Ore.; father and stepmother, Mark and Carol Clark of Lewis; sister, Roxanne (Rick) Ericson of Marcola, Ore.; brother, Nick Clark (husband Greg Pleimling) of Urbandale; fiancée, Jessica Cunningham of Urbandale; grandparents: Kay Jessen of Atlantic and Norman and LaDonna Clark of Atlantic; aunt, Kim (Jerome) Wedemeyer of Adair; uncle, Brian Jessen of Atlantic; step brother, Shawn (Tara) Jespersen of Cumberland; step sister, Christy Jespersen of Griswold; cousins: Curtis (Danielle) Malone of Urbandale, James (Katie) Jessen of Phoenix, Jeff (Naly) Jessen of Newton, Jennifer Jessen of Des Moines, Josie Jessen of Missouri, Wyatt Jessen of Brayton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gene Jessen.
Please contact Rob's family for information regarding a Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020