Robert C. Mullen, 74, of Atlantic,, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Bob Mullen was born on Feb. 27, 1946, in Cumberland, the son of Carl LaVerne and Helen Mae (Anderson) Mullen. He graduated from Cumberland/Massena High School in 1964. After graduation, he worked in Omaha before enlisting in the US Navy in 1966, serving as a medical assistant.
On Jan. 25, 1968, he was united in marriage to LaDonna Rae Evers in Waipahu, Hawaii; this was the halfway point while Bob was serving in Vietnam. After the ceremony he returned to war and she returned to Omaha, until reuniting in October 1968, when they were stationed stateside in Paris Island, S. C., discharging from the Navy in 1971, Bob and Rae returned to Iowa, residing in Logan and in 1972 moving to Atlantic, after purchasing the Corner Inn Bar. Bob and Rae purchased a sanitation route in late 1979 and operated Mullen Sanitation till their retirement.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, passing this love on to his children and grandchildren; who he treasured spending time with. Bob worked hard all week long and took few to no vacations, but on Sunday's he could be found spending the day with his family.
He will be deeply missed by his children, Robert (Kimberly) Mullen, Jr. of Council Bluffs, Cindy (Dent) Petty of Atlantic, Shawn (Melanie) Mullen of Omaha; grandchildren, Derek (Breanna) Mullen, Amber (Tommy) Rocha, Austin (Jan Asberry) Petty, Tyler Petty, Emily (Nick Heywood) Mullen, Alyson (Grant) Hayes and Natalie Mullen; great-grandchildren, Mia Mullen, Ariah Mullen, Isaac Mabbit, Aiden Heywood, Daxtyn Heywood, and Jace Heywood; his brothers and sisters, Jim Mullen of Atlantic, DeAnna (Joe) Harney of Charleston, Ind., Glenda (Mike) Williams of Corning, Bruce (Pat) Mullen of Corning, ReNae (Roy) Holloway of Safford, Ariz., and Sheila (Nick) Bailiff of Prescott; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Moore of Omaha and Dana (Bill) Sillau of Marcus; and brother-in-law, John (Fran) Evers of Mountain Home, AK.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rae Mullen; parents, Carl and Helen Mullen; sister Becky Large, sister-in-law, Roni Mullen.
Open visitation will be from 8?a.m. – 5:30?p.m., Tuesday, May 19, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. There are no restrictions on the number of people that can attend the service because it is a spiritual gathering but social distancing guidelines are to be followed.
Burial will be in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Bob's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 18, 2020.