Robert D. Garner, 76, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
The family will greet friends on Friday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be held in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Afton at 4 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Robert's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019