|
|
|
Robert Daniels, 93, of Adair died on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Caring Acres Nursing and Rehab Center in Anita.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anita with burial in the Oakwood Cemetery in Casey. A luncheon will be held at the Casey's Visitor Center in Casey, (formerly St. Joseph's Catholic Church) following the committal service at the cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Robert Daniels memorial fund to be established by the family.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Greenfield is in charge of professional arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019