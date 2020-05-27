Robert H. "Bob" Martens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert H. "Bob" Martens, 84, of Owasso, Okla. died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on on July 20, 1935 in Manson.

A funeral mass was held at St. Henry Catholic Church on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. with immediate family present. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family request that contributions be made in Bob's memory to St. Henry Catholic Church or American Heart Association.

Survivors include his wife Gerry.

Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.

www.moweryfs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mowery Funeral Service
9110 N Garnett Rd
Owasso, OK 74055
(918) 272-6244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved