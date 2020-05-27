Robert H. "Bob" Martens, 84, of Owasso, Okla. died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on on July 20, 1935 in Manson.
A funeral mass was held at St. Henry Catholic Church on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. with immediate family present. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family request that contributions be made in Bob's memory to St. Henry Catholic Church or American Heart Association.
Survivors include his wife Gerry.
Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 27, 2020.