Robert "Bob" Haszard
Bob Haszard, 71, of Atlantic, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.
Bob was born June 25, 1948, in Atlantic, to Glenn "Bid" and Mildred (Wiese) Haszard. He grew up and attended school in Anita and graduated from the Anita High School. He then attended Dana College in Blair, Neb., graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
During high school, he worked at his father's gas station. After college, he was a bookkeeper for Levine's in Atlantic. Bob also was a night audit clerk for the Best Western Wise Owl Motel and America's Best Value Inn in Atlantic. He also had been a bookkeeper for Gil Mernre Motors in Atlantic, Yellow Jacket Manufacturing in Griswold and was a cashier for the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs.
Bob had been a resident of the Anita and Atlantic area all his life. He enjoyed watching both college and professional basketball, going to the casino, playing darts, playing hearts on the computer, collecting fountain pens and spending time with family and friends. He was a big Creighton Blue Jays basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bob is survived by his sister Maggie; his friend, Chuck Garcia, who Bob considered to be a brother, of Omaha, Neb.; several cousins and a host of friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 16 at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. As per CDC and Iowa Covid Regulations, the limit of people attending a funeral or burial service has been lifted. However, we must implement the six-foot social distancing between people attending the service.
A gathering of friends, according to CDC guidelines and social distancing, will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Rumors in Atlantic following the graveside service.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
