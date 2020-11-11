1/
Robert J. ""Bob"" Monahan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" J. Monahan, 64, of Arnolds Park, and formerly of Audubon, died Nov. 8, 2020 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
A Private Family Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Masks will be required for the visitation.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kessler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved