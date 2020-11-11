Robert "Bob" J. Monahan, 64, of Arnolds Park, and formerly of Audubon, died Nov. 8, 2020 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A Private Family Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Masks will be required for the visitation.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store