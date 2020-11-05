Bob Edwards passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 in Big Timber, Mont.

Bob was born on July 5, 1952, in Riverton, Wyo., to Delbert V. Edwards and Loa Dell (Handy) Edwards. Bob was raised on a homestead in the North Portal area of Wyoming and Jackson Hole until 1965 when his family moved to Atlantic. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1970 and was very involved in Future Farmers of America at the state level. He attended college at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and received a degree in Ag Science.

Bob spent most of his adult life in the communities of Red Lodge and Belgrade, Mont. where he developed many lifelong friends and very rarely met a stranger. His main job was as an electrician, but he was a "jack-of-all-trades" and dabbled in fabrication even building a full-sized tree from horseshoes and completely restoring an original stagecoach. Throughout his life he also worked as a hunting guide, vet tech, forester, rancher, farmer, and volunteer fire fighter where he built a foam truck for the department. This varied background enabled him to help his family and friends out of various predicaments. In his free time he also enjoyed writing cowboy poetry ("pomes" as he called them), collecting guns and shooting.

An excerpt from one of Bob's pomes "The Latch String Is Out":

"Some figure it's over

when friends move apart,

But it really ain't so

if they're still in your heart.

You know I've got some friends

I ain't seen in years,

I remember 'em still

with laughter an' tears."

He is survived by his Uncle, Keith Edwards of Red Lodge, Mont. and Aunt, Ruth Edwards of Salt Lake City, Utah; Sister, Mary (Duane) Maher of Atlantic; Brother, John Edwards of Riverton, Wyo.; Nieces, Lisa (Guadalupe) Alvarez of Omaha, Neb., Amy (Kerry) Frields of Emmetsburg; Nephews Adam (Jenny) Kite of Ogden, Utah, Tim Edwards of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Andy (Amber) Edwards of Sheridan, Wyo.; 12 Great Nieces and Nephews; and one Great Great Niece. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delbert V. Edwards: Loa Dell (Handy) Edwards; three Uncles and one Aunt.

A service will be announced at a later date. Cards may be sent to the Bob Edwards Memorial at 236 Cavalry Ridge Rd, Sheridan, Wyo. 82801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store