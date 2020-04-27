|
Robert "Bob" Lansdown, 69, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.
Bob was born Feb. 28, 1951, in Atlantic, to James Lansdown and Nadine Hinkle. He lived in Atlantic until the family moved to Lincoln, Neb., when Bob started high school. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1969.
After graduation, Bob retuned to Atlantic and lived there since. On September 17, 1976, he married Sandra K. Bennett at the United Methodist Church in Atlantic.
Bob spent many years working at the Atlantic Coca-Cola bottling plant, first as a truck driver then as a supervisor.
He had been a member of the Atlantic Fire Department. He was a member of the Iowa Coca-Cola Collectors Club and the Atlantic Coca-Cola Days Committee. While serving on the Atlantic Coca-Cola Days Committee, he arranged to have a Coke vending machine donated from Atlantic Bottling many times as a raffle fund raiser. He would "trick them out" to include radios and CD players. He also did two for the Atlantic Rotary Club where one was decorated for the Big 10 Football Conference and one was an outdoor theme.
He enjoyed fishing, attending swap meets and car shows, NHRA drag racing, collecting Coke and NASCAR memorabilia and buying gadgets and toys for his grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Sandy; and an aunt and uncle, Harvey and Ruth Petersen.
Bob is survived by a son, Chad (Stephanie) Lansdown of Atlantic, and a daughter, Jamie (Ryan) Pelzer of Malvern; two grandsons, Korbin Pelzer of Malvern, and Hayden Lansdown of Atlantic; his mother-in-law, Beverly Bennett of Atlantic; a sister, Robin (Billy) Matheny of Warrensburg, Mo.; and an aunt, Helen (Jim) Zaloudek of Council Bluffs.
Open visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday, April 30 with family present from 3 – 5 p.m.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery in Atlantic.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2020