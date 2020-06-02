Robert H. "Bob" Martens, 84, of Owasso, Okla. passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home. Bob was born on July 20, 1935 in Manson. The son of Gerhart F. and Verona A. (Knierim) Martens. He attended the Pocahontas High School graduating with the class of 1954. He married Grace (Johnson) Martens and to this union 5 children were born.
Bob spent most of his working life as a LP/Fertilizer sales manager, working with Thermogas/MAPCO, Inc. for 45 years. On June 7, 1984 he was united in marriage to Gerry (West) Martens. They made their home in Owasso, OK and have been faithful members of St. Henry Catholic Church. Bob had a strong Christian faith and love for his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time in the yard and mowing the neighborhood park.
Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include his wife Gerry of almost 36 years. Nine children; Jon (Diane) Martens of Atlantic, Janet (Ron) Reed of Wiota, Mark (Christy) Martens of Wiota, Malinda (Tim) Bruns of Atlantic, Jim (Suzanne) Martens of Des Moines, Steve (Jo) West of Collinsville, Okla., Robyn (Steve) Howell of Broken Arrow, OK, Sandy (Jack) Kirkpatrick of Tulsa, Okla, Rhonda (Randy) Seward of Houston, Texas
17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, two sisters Phyllis Ekstrand of Evanston, Ill. Carol Lee of Middleton, Wis. And one brother George Martens of Ames, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Krueger, brother Dean Martens and great-granddaughter Maggie Zaiger.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church on Thursday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. with immediate family present. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The family request that contributions be made in Bob's memory to St. Henry Catholic Church or American Heart Association.
Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 2, 2020.