Service Information Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair 804 5th Street Adair , IA 50002 (641)-742-3850

Bob Miller, a lifelong resident of the Adair community, died unexpectedly at his home Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was 73.

Robert Glen Miller was born at the Atlantic Memorial Hospital on Feb. 18, 1946, to Fred A. and Clara J. (Nielsen) Miller. He grew up on the family farm south of Adair, was baptized and confirmed at the Adair United Methodist Church and graduated from Adair-Casey High School in 1964.

Bob served in the Iowa National Guard, farmed with his father and worked for several local businesses before beginning employment with the Iowa Department of Transportation in 1979. He retired in 2008.

After residing in Adair for many years, Bob returned to the Miller farm after his father's death in 1999. He lived the rest of his life on the homestead where he was raised.

Bob married Sheryl Noland Sept. 25, 2006, and became "Papa" to her grandchildren, whom he adored.

Bob and Sheryl enjoyed spending time at their second home in Montana, where the beauty of nearby mountains could be viewed from their windows.

Bob liked to travel, and he liked roads, especially Route 66 and the Al-Can Highway. He had driven in 49 states (but not Hawaii) and had been lost on roads in most of those states.

A generous and loyal friend, Bob regularly met for breakfast with his cousin, Roger Johnson, and other buddies. His passion was cars – particularly Model As – and he had a collection of nine prized cars and trucks, plus seven tractors. Bob was a donor for the Iowa Donor Network.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sheryl, and three sisters, Marilyn (Ken) Cervenka of Fairfax, Va.; Margie (Dave) Hamilton of Urbandale; and Jane Schorer Meisner (Joe Meisner) of Urbandale.

Also surviving are three step-children, Missy (Brian) Mintle of Grinnell, Joe (Emily) Dreager, stationed in The Netherlands, and John Dreager of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; his mother-in-law, Carol Noland of Adair; two sisters-in-law, Jewel (Dennis) Lawson of Independence, Mo., and Teresa Noland of Adair; and four grandchildren, Jenna, Ellie and Cole Mintle of Grinnell and Hannah Dreager of The Netherlands.

A large extended family also survives Bob, including two nieces, Megan Schorer of Waukee and Jill (Robbie) Parker of LaCrosse, Wis.; two nephews, Andrew (Andrea) Hamilton of San Diego, Calif., and Tommy (Kari) Schorer of Iowa City; as well as two great-nephews; two great-nieces; his uncle, Dale (LaVila) Nielsen of Johnston; aunts, Ruby Anderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Carol Miller of Atlantic and Cindy Nielsen of Knoxville; and 26 cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his friend and father-in-law, Merle Noland; brother-in-law, Slugger Noland; sister-in-law, Shelia Noland; 12 aunts and uncles and their spouses; and eight cousins.

Visitation with be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair, where the family will be present from 6-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Adair United Methodist Church, with burial at Adair's Sunnyhill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Adair United Methodist Church, the Adair Fire Department or the Cass County Health System.

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left to

