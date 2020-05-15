Robert Mullen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Mullen, 74, of Atlantic, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 20 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. There are no restrictions on the number of people that can attend the service but social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Burial will be in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Robert's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved