Robert Mullen, 74, of Atlantic, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 20 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. There are no restrictions on the number of people that can attend the service but social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Burial will be in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Robert's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 15, 2020.