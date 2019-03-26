Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert 'Bob' Murphy, 80, of Winterset, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Madison County Hospital in Winterset.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Ochiltree Funeral Service in Winterset, with family present during this time. A graveside military service will begin at 2 p.m., Friday, March 29, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. Memorials may be directed to the family to make a later designation and online condolences may be left at

Robert Francis Murphy, son of Cecil and Kathryn (Kurtenbach) Murphy, was born Aug. 1, 1938 in Atlantic. He graduated from Wiota High School in the class of 1956 and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict; where he worked in Army communications. His marriage to Kay L. Woodring took place on April 23, 1960 in Wiota and to this union three sons were born.

After high school, Bob managed a gas station in Atlantic and later worked for the railroad. He began his railroading career with The Rock Island Lines which over the years was taken over by Chicago Northwestern Railroad and later Union Pacific. He retired as a railroad supervisor after a 30 year career in 2002.

Bob was not one to join groups but had been a member of the Elks Club in Atlantic in his younger days. He loved going to auctions, often bringing home many 'treasures' and he enjoyed taking care of his horses and tinkering about on his farm. He was devoted to his dog, Poco, who was always at his side. Most of all, Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who enjoyed the time he was able to spend with the ones he loved.

Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kay Murphy of Winterset; three sons, Jeff (Michelle) Murphy of Solomon, Kan., Tom Murphy of Cumming, Dave Murphy of Anita; two brothers, Jim Murphy of Atlantic, Larry (Deb) Murphy of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Judy Murphy of Anita; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bill Murphy and a sister-in-law, Lila Murphy.

1823 N. John Wayne Dr.

Winterset , IA 50273

