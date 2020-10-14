Robert "Bob" Nymand, Sr., 90, of Exira and formerly of Brayton, died Oct. 12 at the Exira Care Center.

A private family inurnment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton at a later date. Family visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.

Survivors include his wife Pat Nymand of Atlantic.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

