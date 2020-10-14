1/
Robert "Bob" Nymand Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Nymand, Sr., 90, of Exira and formerly of Brayton, died Oct. 12 at the Exira Care Center.
A private family inurnment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, west of Brayton at a later date. Family visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
Survivors include his wife Pat Nymand of Atlantic.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved