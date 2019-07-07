Robert Runyan, 76, of Clarinda, died Monday, July 1, 2019 under hospice care in Kansas City, Mo.
Funeral Services were held 11?a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda. Visitation was held 9?to 11?a.m., Saturday, July 6, at Ritchie Funeral Home with the family greeting friends.
Interment was held at the Clarinda Cemetery in Clarinda. Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
The Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 7, 2019