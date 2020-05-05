Robert Van Cleave, 91, of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Bob was born Sept. 6, 1928, to Ralph and Anna (Christensen) Van Cleave in Des Moines. After graduating from North High School in 1946, he entered the Navy, serving as a Seabee on Saipan during World War II.
In 1948, he met Patricia Maxine Griffiths and they were married in July of 1950, going on to have three children: John, Chris and Rob.
Bob and Pat were longtime restaurant owners, first operating The Villa and later Bob's Downtowner. After retiring from the restaurant business, Bob sold real estate for Meyer & Gross Realty until retiring at the age of 89.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister JoAnn Trow.
Bob is survived by his wife Pat of Atlantic; his children, John (Patty) Van Cleave of Maryville, Mo., Chris (John) Adams of Columbia, Mo. and Rob (Debbie) Van Cleave of Atlantic; seven grandchildren, Andrea (Richie) Marsh of Kearney, Mo., Matt (Sarah) Van Cleave of Mesa, Ariz., Chad (Amber) Ayres of Kansas City, Mo., Beth (Danny) Biro of Sacramento, Calif., Amanda (Jeremy) Wooden of Columbia, Mo., Zach (Victoria) Van Cleave of Huxley, and Christopher (Erika) Van Cleave of Atlantic; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sally Niffenegger of Des Moines, and Sussie (Bernie) Brock of Rogers, Ark.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be left to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Atlantic or to the American Diabetes Association.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 5, 2020.