Roberta (Brown) Weppler, 83, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roberta was born Oct. 18, 1935, in Atlantic, to Darrel and Ruth (Douthart) Slocum. Roberta's first five years were lived in Massena. She attended school in Gray. She then moved to Lewis for three years graduating from Lewis High School in 1953. Roberta continued her education path at Iowa State for a few years. In June of 1956, she married her first husband, Gordon E. Brown, of Salix. Years after Gordon's passing in 1987, she married her current husband, John Weppler, in 2003 in Reno, Nev. Roberta loved gardening and canning. She was a proud fan of the Iowa State Cyclones, Chicago Bulls, and Kansas City Chiefs. She enjoyed fishing trips with family, playing bridge, and attending her grandkids activities. She was an avid dog lover.
Roberta is preceded in death by her former husband, Gordon Brown; her parents; cousin, Margaret Hamilton; and aunt, Wvonne (YY) Maas.
She is survived by her current husband, John Weppler of Atlantic; children, Marcia (Arnie) Wittmaack of Luton, Kristin (Michael) Miltenberger of Sloan, Wade (Sally) Brown of Salix, and Sherri (Tony) Meylor of Sloan; stepchildren, Vicki (Craig) Retallic of Atlantic, Susan (Norm) Hoeck of Atlantic, Julie (Craig) Gussow of Allen, Texas, Kenneth (Heather) Weppler of Lewis, Kirk (Suzan) Weppler of Pella; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Brown of Bemidji, Minn.; and a cousin, Margery Brown of Sioux City.
Visitation will be held at from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 with a prayer service at 2 p.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Salix Methodist Church in Salix.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2019