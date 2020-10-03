Rochelle Bruns, 51, of Elk Horn, died Oct. 1, 2020 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Exira- EHK Spartan Football Field in Exira. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the service or there will be seating in the stadium. A private family inurnment will be in the Clay Township Cemetery in rural Elk Horn. There will be an open visitation on Friday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.

Survivors include her husband, Matt Bruns of Elk Horn; her parents, John and wife Beverly Gerken of George; and her father-in-law, Raymond Bruins of Britt.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store