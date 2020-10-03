1/
Rochelle Bruns
Rochelle Bruns, 51, of Elk Horn, died Oct. 1, 2020 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Exira- EHK Spartan Football Field in Exira. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the service or there will be seating in the stadium. A private family inurnment will be in the Clay Township Cemetery in rural Elk Horn. There will be an open visitation on Friday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.
Survivors include her husband, Matt Bruns of Elk Horn; her parents, John and wife Beverly Gerken of George; and her father-in-law, Raymond Bruins of Britt.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
