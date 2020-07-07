Rodney G. Schroeter, 85, of Audubon and formerly of Brayton and Atlantic, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Visitation with family will be from 9 – 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11 at Hockenberry Family Care in Audubon.
CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, a facial mask will be enforced in attendance of the services.
There will be a private family graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
Military honors by the American Legion Post 120, VFW Post 4119 and the Iowa Military Funeral Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be used towards a gift to the staff of the Friendship Home.
Hockenberry Family Care in Audubon is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com