1/
Rodney G. Schroeter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney G. Schroeter, 85, of Audubon and formerly of Brayton and Atlantic, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Visitation with family will be from 9 – 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11 at Hockenberry Family Care in Audubon.
CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, a facial mask will be enforced in attendance of the services.
There will be a private family graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.
Military honors by the American Legion Post 120, VFW Post 4119 and the Iowa Military Funeral Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be used towards a gift to the staff of the Friendship Home.
Hockenberry Family Care in Audubon is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry-England Funeral & Cremation Services - Audubon
221 Broadway St.
Audubon, IA 50022
712-563-3675
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved