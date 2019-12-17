Home

Roger Malmberg Obituary
Roger Malmberg, 80, of Audubon, died Dec. 10, 2019 at the Exira Care Center.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Friday, Dec.13 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 to 7 p.m.
Survivors includes his wife Judy Lund of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019
