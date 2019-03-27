Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Nettz. View Sign

Roger Nettz, 79, of Casey, and formerly of Lewis, died, Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center.

Roger Edward Nettz was born on Jan. 14, 1940, in Lewis, the son of Chester and Bertha (Knapp) Nettz. He grew up in Lewis and attended Lewis High School, graduating in the Class of 1957.

On Oct. 9, 1976, he was united in marriage to Louise Mansson, and the couple settled on a farm, near Casey. Roger was a Superintendent at Gus Construction Company for nearly 33 years. With his long career in construction, he became very interested in the equipment they used, past and present, and had a large collection of models. In addition to collecting, Roger was also on the board of the Historical Construction Equipment Association.

Roger and Louise visited her family in Sweden several times, and also enjoyed traveling within the United States. He was a longtime member of the Atlantic Elks Lodge #445, VASA Omaha Lodge #330, and the American Scandinavian Organization in Des Moines. Two months, prior to Roger's passing, he lost his beloved dog, Lucy whom he missed dearly.

Roger is survived by his wife of 42 years, Louise; Louise's family in Sweden including sister-in-law, Vivi-Anne Niklasson and her husband, Ove, brother-in-law, Owe Nilsson; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, Lars Niklasson and his wife, Louise, Erik Niklasson, Caroline Gyllenbreider and her husband, Anders, Andre' Gyllenbreider, Viktoria Nikklasson and Julia Nikklasson; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Bertha Nettz; three-year-old son, Patrick Nettz; brother, Richard Nettz; and sister-in-law, Birgitta Nilsson.

Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service on Friday, starting at 10 a.m., at Roland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 29 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.

Memorials may be given to the family for later designation to the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines and other causes Roger felt were important.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Roger's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Roger Nettz, 79, of Casey, and formerly of Lewis, died, Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Guthrie County Hospital in Guthrie Center.Roger Edward Nettz was born on Jan. 14, 1940, in Lewis, the son of Chester and Bertha (Knapp) Nettz. He grew up in Lewis and attended Lewis High School, graduating in the Class of 1957.On Oct. 9, 1976, he was united in marriage to Louise Mansson, and the couple settled on a farm, near Casey. Roger was a Superintendent at Gus Construction Company for nearly 33 years. With his long career in construction, he became very interested in the equipment they used, past and present, and had a large collection of models. In addition to collecting, Roger was also on the board of the Historical Construction Equipment Association.Roger and Louise visited her family in Sweden several times, and also enjoyed traveling within the United States. He was a longtime member of the Atlantic Elks Lodge #445, VASA Omaha Lodge #330, and the American Scandinavian Organization in Des Moines. Two months, prior to Roger's passing, he lost his beloved dog, Lucy whom he missed dearly.Roger is survived by his wife of 42 years, Louise; Louise's family in Sweden including sister-in-law, Vivi-Anne Niklasson and her husband, Ove, brother-in-law, Owe Nilsson; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, Lars Niklasson and his wife, Louise, Erik Niklasson, Caroline Gyllenbreider and her husband, Anders, Andre' Gyllenbreider, Viktoria Nikklasson and Julia Nikklasson; and many friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Bertha Nettz; three-year-old son, Patrick Nettz; brother, Richard Nettz; and sister-in-law, Birgitta Nilsson.Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service on Friday, starting at 10 a.m., at Roland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 29 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.Memorials may be given to the family for later designation to the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines and other causes Roger felt were important.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Roger's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close