Roger Allen Steele, 82, passed away surrounded by his family at the Cass County Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1937, to Merritt and Alene Steele. Roger was joined in marriage to Jo Cron on Aug.11, 1960, at the Anita United Methodist Church. Together, they resided south of Anita for 59 years on the Steele Family Farm.
Roger was a lifelong member of the Anita United Methodist Church. He was a master craftsman of woodworking and steel. If you could explain it to him or show him a picture, he could build it. Roger was a steward of the soil and especially enjoyed harvest and driving the combine. Every year, he and Jo enjoyed the Iowa State Fair and summer weekends camping at Lake Anita. They also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with family and friends. Roger cherished his family and grandchildren. He was proud of their accomplishments and loved having Sunday family dinners.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Alene, and his sister Meredith Kaldenberg. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jo; son, Doug (Lynette) Steele; daughter, Teri (Jerry) King; grandchildren, Erin Steele, Tyler Steele and Cody West; brother-in-law, Wendell Kaldenberg; and many nieces and nephews.
Family request memorial contributions be made to the Anita United Methodist Church or the Iowa State Fair.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 11 at the United Methodist Church in Anita.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019