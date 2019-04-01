Ronald Almonrode, 74, of Atlantic, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
Ronald Lloyd Almonrode was born on Jan. 18, 1945, to Lloyd and Irene (Rabe) Almonrode in Creston. He grew up in rural Griswold, and graduated from Griswold High School in 1964. Following graduation, Ron farmed with his dad for many years. He later went to work for Nick Hunt, where he stayed for over 30 years, until his retirement at age 65.
He enjoyed his daily routines, including hours in his pickup every day. His meals were always "out," beginning with breakfast at West Side Diner and Burger King and moving on to either The Downtowner or Oinkers for lunch and also supper, always with friends. He was a member of Elk's Lodge #445 and rarely missed Monday game nights.
Ron is survived by his close cousins, Wayne (Georgia) Johnson and Vicki (Derek) Sanny all of Atlantic and other cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial graveside services, with interment of cremated remains, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, south of Lyman, with Pastor Mark Andersen of St. John's United Church of Christ officiating.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019