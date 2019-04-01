Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Almonrode. View Sign



Ronald Lloyd Almonrode was born on Jan. 18, 1945, to Lloyd and Irene (Rabe) Almonrode in Creston. He grew up in rural Griswold, and graduated from Griswold High School in 1964. Following graduation, Ron farmed with his dad for many years. He later went to work for Nick Hunt, where he stayed for over 30 years, until his retirement at age 65.

He enjoyed his daily routines, including hours in his pickup every day. His meals were always "out," beginning with breakfast at West Side Diner and Burger King and moving on to either The Downtowner or Oinkers for lunch and also supper, always with friends. He was a member of Elk's Lodge #445 and rarely missed Monday game nights.

Ron is survived by his close cousins, Wayne (Georgia) Johnson and Vicki (Derek) Sanny all of Atlantic and other cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial graveside services, with interment of cremated remains, will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at St. John's U.C.C. Cemetery, south of Lyman, with Pastor Mark Andersen of St. John's United Church of Christ officiating.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ron's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at

www.rolandfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

