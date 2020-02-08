|
Ronald Boos, 71, of Massena, died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Allen House in Atlantic.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena with burial in the Massena Center Cemetery, Massena. A luncheon will be held at the Main Street Bar and Grill in Massena following services at the cemetery.
Friends may call at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena on Monday, Feb 10 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. The family will greet friends on Monday evening at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Ronald Boos memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2020